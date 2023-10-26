Making a Cheeseball and Brown Sugar Ham with Cafe Momentum

Bacon and Pecan Cheeseball

Ingredients

8 oz cream cheese

1 cup shredded triple cheddar cheese

½ cup cooked chopped bacon

½ cup chopped pecans

¼ cup sliced green onions

1-2 tbsp milk (to desired consistency)

2 tsp everything bagel seasoning (optional)

¼ tsp onion powder

¼ tsp garlic powder

Salt/Pepper - to taste

Instructions

In a medium-size bowl add the cream cheese, shredded cheddar, all seasonings, and milk. Mix with a hand mixer, until well combined.

Add half of the bacon bits, half of the scallions, and half of the pecans. Mix.

Place a piece of plastic wrap on the counter or flat work space. Place the cheese ball in the middle of the plastic wrap. Bring the corners up to fully wrap the cheese ball within the plastic wrap. Form it into a ball.

Put the cheeseball in the fridge for 20 minutes to firm.

In a shallow bowl, add the remaining chopped pecans, bacon bits and scallions.

Remove cheeseball from the fridge. Roll the cheeseball around in the prepared shallow bowl and make sure the whole ball is coated.

Serve with crackers, bread, veggies, pretzels

Brown Sugar Ham

1 cup light brown sugar packed

1/2 cup pineapple juice

1/2 cup honey

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

Bring the ingredients to a boil together on medium heat.

Cook for 3-4 minutes to thicken before pouring onto ham and baking.

If it cools too quickly it can harden, just reheat to loosen.

