Hundreds of accused criminals in Nashville can’t be prosecuted in mental health crisis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Victoria Harris has a frequent, uninvited guest at her Green Hills home.

“When he first started vandalizing me, he would take my bird feeders and throw them over the fence. I finally got a Ring camera, and caught him on camera,” Harris told WSMV4 Investigates.

Harris wasn’t prepared for what that video would show.

“When he came around the fence with his pants down, that made me a little bit scared. It looked like he was escalating,” Harris said.

A few miles away in Berry Hills, Dalton Newberry has Ring video of the same man, who can be seen on video trying to open the doors of his cars in his carport.

“He checked both our cars, and realized they were locked,” Newberry said.

So, Newberry posted his video on Next Door to warn his neighbors.

And that’s when other neighbors posted their own videos, of the same man sneaking into yards, checking doors, and rummaging through unlocked cars.

“People are outraged. And it’s every night,” Newberry told WSMV4 Investigates.

The man’s name is Marquitas Hodge, and his arrest reports show he’s been charged with more than 100 crimes.

But his incarceration record at the Downtown Detention Center shows he’s also been let out more than 60 times from jail.

Video shows him often riding his bike to his crime scenes, which is routinely Harris’ back patio.

When she calls police, Harris said she always hears the same response.

“We don’t have the resources, we don’t have the facilities, we don’t really know what to do with these people,” Harris said.

A WSMV4 Investigation found the district attorney’s office, along with a task force of agencies including the public defender’s office, have identified an estimated 229 accused criminals in Nashville who cannot be prosecuted for crimes because they have been deemed to be incompetent to stand trial.

Charged often with misdemeanor crimes, they are examined by the Vanderbilt University Forensic Evaluation Team, and if found to be incompetent to stand trial, they cannot be prosecuted and are released.

“It’s frustrating. There are no repercussions for his actions at all. For anybody that’s doing this,” Newberry said.

Deemed incompetent to stand trial means the accused criminals cannot understand the trial process, as well as a lack of rational understanding.

Martesha Johnson Moore, the chief public defender in Davidson County, told WSMV4 Investigates that the accused criminals must be able to be a participant in their defense.

“Just because someone has committed an offense, does not at all mean they understood what they were doing. That they knew right from wrong,” Moore said.

Emily Herbert, a deputy public defender, told WSMV4 Investigates in an email that ethical obligations prevent the office from discussing specific cases without their consent.

Herbert wrote that in the cases of those deemed incompetent to stand trial, it may never be possible for them to grant consent.

Hodge’s forensic evaluations show how often it’s recently happened to him, revealing he was found incompetent to stand trial in April and twice in August, after being arrested for burglary, indecent exposure and criminal trespassing.

Davidson County District Attorney Glenn Funk knows the common criticism his office faces when these cases cannot be prosecuted.

“They were competent enough to burglarize a car, what do you mean they aren’t competent, and they can’t be punished?” Funk said.

“At the same time, you know there are real victims. These are people who are not getting justice,” said WSMV4 Investigates.

“It’s frustrating because we have not gotten justice for those victims. It’s unbelievably frustrating because we know there’s going to be another victim in the next few weeks,” Funk said.

Funk cites a lack of funding for what’s referred to as “training” for incompetent people accused of misdemeanor crimes. That training, which would include a mental evaluation at a state hospital and potentially medication, explains the trial process and the accused criminal’s role in the crime.

The funding for this training falls to cities, and Funk said it’s simply too expensive for local municipalities to afford the expense.

But legislation, introduced during Governor Lee’s special session, calls for the state to pay for competency training for misdemeanor offenders.

The hope is that accused criminals would get mental health treatment during their stay at a state mental facility and be educated to the point where they would be declared competent to stand trial.

The legislation passed the House, but the Senate opted not to take up any other legislation that wasn’t related to gun control.

Funk hopes the bill will be reintroduced during the January session.

“If that would pass, it would solve 90 percent of the problem,” Funk said.

But with lawmakers not meeting again for months, Harris hopes if Hodge does show back up, nothing violent will happen.

“I didn’t want him to go to jail. I want him to get help,” Harris said.

Forensic records obtained by WSMV4 Investigates show on October 24th, the Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities recommended Hodge be committed to a mental health facility for an involuntary hospitalization.

If that happens, Hodge will likely never be deemed competent to stand trial, but he will be committed for an indefinite period, getting treatment, and will be off the streets of Nashville.

WSMV4 Investigates will continue to monitor Hodge’s case and the progression of the legislation.

This report is the first in a series of investigations we are calling, “IN CRISIS,” in which we’re exposing how the people of Middle Tennessee are being impacted by the cross-section of crime and the mentally ill.

If you have a story that you’d like us to investigate, you can tell us here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.