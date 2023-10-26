Helicopter video shows desperate moments before John Drake Jr.’s death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department has released new helicopter video that shows John Drake Jr. driving a stolen car around Nashville after carjacking a woman at gunpoint.

The video is from an MNPD Airbus helicopter Tuesday night that was monitoring a carjacked Chrysler 200 taken by Drake Jr., who was wanted for shooting two La Vergne police officers over the weekend, according to MNPD.

You can see the car being driven around before eventually crashing into a Jeep off of Villa Place. Drake Jr. is then seen running around, jumping a couple of fences before breaking into a shed in someone’s backyard. Police said that’s where he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“Drake Jr. appeared at the rear of a home on Antioch Pike. It was a man and woman at the front of the residence, and he asked them for a ride. They were unable to give him a ride or did not want to give him a ride. At that point, he produced a pistol and demanded the vehicle that was in the driveway was a gold Chrysler 200. Drake took the car at gunpoint and drove away,” MNPD spokesman Don Aaron said.

“The pursuit went from that part of town over here to the Edgehill area and onto 15th Avenue South. On 15th Avenue South, the car stopped, crashed. Drake Jr. fled from the vehicle into a shed behind a residence on 15th Avenue South. While officers were surrounding the residence to contain the shed, a gunshot was heard, and it appears he had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

The TBI is handling the investigation at the request of District Attorney General Glenn Funk. A full autopsy will be performed as part of the investigation.

John Drake Jr. was wanted for shooting two La Vergne Police Department officers.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.