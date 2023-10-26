‘God help us,’ Covenant mother reacts to mass shooting in Maine

The incident comes less than seven months after the deadly shooting at Nashville’s Covenant School.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:37 AM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A mother of a Covenant School student is speaking out after the mass shooting in Maine where a man went to several businesses and allegedly killed at least 16 people.

The shooting comes less than seven months after the Covenant School shooting where three teachers and three students were killed on March 27.

Since the shooting, Sarah Neumann, the mother of a first grader at the Covenant School, has spoken out against gun violence, and gun reform in the state of Tennessee. She was actively involved in the 2023 Special Legislative session in August.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Covenant School mom heard ‘horrific screams’ on day of deadly shooting

Neumann took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to post the following statement:

“I woke up to news of a shooting here. The day ends with a brutal mass shooting in Maine. God help us. When will we truly value life in America?” Neumann said. “My heart is heavy for Maine. My mind goes back to [March 27] running up the hill. All of the lives that are now forever changed – their lives [pre-Oct. 25] are forever gone. I wish I could explain in words what that does to someone. The pieces of your life you’ll never get back.”

In another tweet, Neumann brought up the alleged shooter’s background saying the shooting could have been avoided.

“Firearms instructor, military background. Known mental health. [The] of hearing voices telling him to kill people…this is preventable,” Neumann said.

