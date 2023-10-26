First Alert Forecast: Warm air to end the week

Showers and colder air to start next week
By Lisa Spencer
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 8:45 PM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Warm weather continues through the weekend with just a few showers expected. Rain and colder air make a grand entrance next week.

THROUGH FRIDAY:

Increasing clouds overnight into Friday. The morning low will be 20 degrees above average.

Highs will be in the upper 70s with a partly sunny sky.

A passing shower or two will be possible on Friday, too, so consider taking your umbrella. Rain chance, 30%.

THIS WEEKEND:

Expect more clouds than sunshine this weekend. There could be a passing shower or two at anytime, but most of the weekend will be dry for the vast majority of our area.

That said, cooler weather with more showers looks like it may settle into our far northwestern counties on Saturday and Sunday. I’d be ready for that in Murray, Kentucky, Paris, Tennessee, Cadiz, Kentucky, and Hopkinsville, too. Don’t be surprised if Saturday and/or Sunday in those locations remain in the 60s. The rest of our area will have highs in the 70s and low 80s.

Nashville will have a warm weekend with more clouds than sunshine and a shower or two possible.
Nashville will have a warm weekend with more clouds than sunshine and a shower or two possible.(WSMV)

NEXT WEEK:

A cold blast of air moves in Monday and sticks around through Thursday morning of next week. Highs will be in the 50s. Monday looks cloudy and showery. A few more showers will be possible on Tuesday, mainly east of Nashville. Trick-or-treating should be dry, breezy, and chilly, in the 40s. Frost and freeze expected Wednesday and Thursday with mornings, lows in the 30s. Both days look sunny. Highs Thursday in the mid 60s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

