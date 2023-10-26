First Alert Forecast: A shower possible on Friday through this weekend

Much colder weather will move in for next week.
By Dan Thomas
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Widespread light rain will develop Sunday night through Monday.

THROUGH FRIDAY:

This afternoon will be variably cloudy, breezy, and very warm. Temperatures will top off in the low 80s.

Added cloud cover will linger through tonight, into Friday.

Temperatures will bottom out 20 degrees above average early Friday morning. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

A passing shower or two will be possible on Friday, too, so consider taking your umbrella. Rain chance, 30%.

Nashville will have a warm weekend with more clouds than sunshine and a shower or two possible.
Nashville will have a warm weekend with more clouds than sunshine and a shower or two possible.(WSMV)

THIS WEEKEND:

Expect more clouds than sunshine this weekend. There could be a passing shower or two at anytime, but most of the weekend will be dry for the vast majority of our area.

That said, cooler weather with more showers looks like it may settle into our far northwestern counties on Saturday and Sunday. I’d be ready for that in Murray, KY, Paris, TN, Cadiz, KY, and Hopkinsville, too. Don’t be surprised there if Saturday and/or Sunday hold in the 60s. The rest of our area will have highs in the 70s and low 80s.

NEXT WEEK:

Very chilly weather will be around for Monday through Thursday morning of next week.

Monday looks cloudy and showery.

A few more showers will be possible on Tuesday, mainly east of Nashville. Trick-or-Treating should be dry, breezy, and chilly, in the 40s.

Wednesday and Thursday both look sunny.

A light freeze will be possible for some early Wednesday and Thursday, as well.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

A few showers will be possible this weekend, with cooler weather settling in late Sunday.
Nashville will have a warm weekend with more clouds than sunshine and a shower or two possible.
