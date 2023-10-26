Famous Narcos DEA agents who captured Pablo Escobar speak at Middle Tennessee college

“He created the business model of cocaine trafficking and distribution that once made him responsible at one point for 80 percent of cocaine in the world,” Murphy said.
Two former DEA agents who captured Pablo Escobar stopped by Cumberland University on Wednesday.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two former Drug Enforcement Agency agents who captured infamous drug lord Pablo Escobar stopped by Cumberland University on Wednesday.

Agents Steve Murphy and Javier Pena were there with VirTra in part of the 2023 Rise Above Speaker Series, NARCOS: Capturing Pablo.

In the 1990s, Murphy and Pena headed the investigation into Escobar. At the time, Escobar led an empire that was responsible for moving 800 tons of cocaine a year.

“This is why we speak about Pablo Escobar because this is a lesson in history how one person challenged his country and actually won,” Pena said.

