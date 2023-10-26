Endangered Young Adult Alert issued for missing 19-year-old

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Young Adult Alert for a missing 19-year-old named Hollynn Snapp.

TBI says the alert has been issued in accordance with the Holly Bobo Act on behalf of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

Snapp was last seen on Oct. 15 in the area of Bell Ridge Dr. in Kingsport, according to TBI.

Snapp is 4-foot, 8-inches, 110 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information concerning Snapp’s whereabouts is being asked to call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

