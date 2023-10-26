Endangered Young Adult Alert issued for missing 19-year-old

The woman was last seen Oct. 15 in Kingsport.
Missing 19-year-old Hollynn Snapp
Missing 19-year-old Hollynn Snapp(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Avery Jordan
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Young Adult Alert for a missing 19-year-old named Hollynn Snapp.

TBI says the alert has been issued in accordance with the Holly Bobo Act on behalf of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

Snapp was last seen on Oct. 15 in the area of Bell Ridge Dr. in Kingsport, according to TBI.

Snapp is 4-foot, 8-inches, 110 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information concerning Snapp’s whereabouts is being asked to call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

