Donations rise, Blood Assurance on ‘standby’ to send blood to Maine after mass shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - At least 18 people were killed and 13 more were injured at a bowling alley and a bar in a mass shooting in Maine; now, Blood Assurance is on standby to send help to Lewiston.

Blood Assurance is part of the National Blood Emergency Readiness Corps and is ready to ship blood to hospitals in and around Lewiston, Maine after the mass shooting.

The nonprofit said donors have booked appointments in the coming days to help people in need.

“Our local blood supply has been feeling the effects of a critical blood shortage,” said Blood Assurance CEO, J.B. Gaskins. “We are grateful for donors who are hearing the devastating news and want to help people receive the blood they need by booking appointments to donate in the days ahead. Your donations will keep our national blood reserve stocked and ready to assist if called upon to support the needs of patients in Maine.”

BERC is composed of 35 blood centers across the country that have committed to collecting extra blood units on a rotating, “on call” schedule, BA said.

“Blood Assurance is one of the centers on call this week. The BERC Network has been called upon to provide blood five times since its inception in September 2021.”

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW IF YOU’RE LOOKING TO DONATE:

Donors can visit www.bloodassurance.org/schedule , call 800-962-0628, or text BAGIVE to 999777, to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are also accepted.

To be eligible to donate, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids and eat a hearty meal prior to donating.

