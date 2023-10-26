Convicted felon on probation arrested after 2 carjackings, leading officers on extensive chase

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police say they’ve arrested a convicted felon who was out on probation out of Rutherford County in Nashville for committing two carjackings Wednesday night.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said Elijah Malik McDowell, 27, was apprehended by a police K9 team on railroad tracks.

Detectives in the area of the Super 8 Motel on Murfreesboro Pike spotted a man, later identified as McDowell, carjack a black Dodge Charger from a 35-year-old victim. MNPD said the detectives attempted to stop him, but he kept going.

According to an arrest affidavit, McDowell was going about 70 miles per hour and was weaving in and out of traffic. Police said he even drove on the wrong side of the road to overtake other vehicles. Police added that McDowell drove through an intersection and narrowly avoided hitting other cars.

Spike strips were used and were able to deflate the car’s tires. McDowell then ended up running off the right side of I-440 and overturning the car. Police said a gun was recovered next to the vehicle.

He then got out of the crashed car and ran to a nearby neighborhood. Police said he spotted a father and his two young children who were getting into a Toyota Tundra pickup truck. McDowell attempted to carjack the Tundra, however, the dad fought with him while the 7-year-old got the 3-year-old out of the truck.

Eventually, McDowell got in the truck and drove to Sadler Avenue where he crashed into another car. McDowell got out, ran into the woods and then onto railroad tracks. That’s when the K9 team caught up to him and took him into custody. According to the affidavit, McDowell hit the K-9 on the head prompting the K-9 handler to intervene.

“McDowell was treated at a hospital for dog bites to his foot. He was booked this morning on 2 counts of carjacking, 2 counts of felony evading arrest, unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon, gun use during the commission of a violent felony, possessing a “Glock switch” that makes a gun fully automatic, aggravated assault for driving at the two children, reckless driving, resisting arrest, and driving on a revoked license. A judicial commissioner set his bond at $211,000,” MNPD said.

Convicted felon on probation arrested after 2 carjackings in Nashville, police say (Metro Police)

