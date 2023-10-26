Chris Stapleton to perform at Bridgestone Arena on ‘All-American Road Show’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Chris Stapleton will continue his extensive “All-American Road Show” tour through next summer.

Stapleton will be performing at the Bridgestone Arena on Aug. 9, 2024. He will be joined by two special guests, Marty Stuart and Nikki Lane.

Tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. Ticket details can be found on Stapleton’s website.

Citi card members will have early access to pre-sale tickets on Tuesday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, Nov. 2. At 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program. For pre-sale details, click here.

Stapleton will also perform at the 57th Annual CMA Awards show on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

