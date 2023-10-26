Burn ban issued in La Vergne, residents asked to conserve water

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The City of La Vergne has issued a burn ban. Along with that, residents are asked to conserve water as officials said the city has now entered phase two of the drought management plan.

La Vergne City Hall said the southern third of Rutherford County has entered a D2 drought status, which requires voluntary water conservation in La Vergne.

“A voluntary water conservation notice has been issued for the City of La Vergne. The City has now entered phase 2 of the drought management plan and residents are asked to limit water usage for non-essential activities.”

Here’s what people are asked to avoid:

Washing sidewalks, driveways, parking areas, tennis courts, patios or other exterior paved areas, except by the City for the public safety.

Filling or refilling a swimming pool.

Noncommercial washing of privately owned motor vehicles, trailers and boats.

Any use of water from a fire hydrant except for fighting fires, or use by the City.

Watering of lawns, gardens, landscaped areas, trees, shrubs or other plants.

Watering any portion of a recreational field, etc. From the potable water system.

Use of water for dust control or compaction during construction.

“Mandatory water restrictions will only be required should the City enter phase 3 of the drought management plan which will be closely monitored by city and water treatment plant staff,” the city said.

