Woman makes frantic 911 call after John Drake Jr. steals car at gunpoint

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman in Nashville made a frantic call to 911 Tuesday night after the Metro Nashville Police Department said John Drake Jr. stole her car at gunpoint.

The call took place at a home on Antioch Pike. For perspective, that’s a 15-minute drive to 15th Ave. S. That’s where police said Drake Jr. crashed her car and later shot himself.

Police said Drake Jr. crashed a stolen Gold Chrysler 200 into a Jeep off Villa Place. He then ran into a shed behind a house where MNPD said he shot himself. But before all of that, a woman on Antioch Pike made a call to 911.

“Ma’am calm down, I understand,” said the operator.

“I’m trying, I’m trying,” replied the victim.

“This is a very traumatic experience for you.”

“Some guy just robbed me at gunpoint and took my car,” explained the victim. “I just got robbed at gunpoint, he took my car, he took my car.”

The operator then asked what the robber was wearing.

“He has a ski mask on,” she said. “He has a white tank top on. He has hair on his chest. He has a tattoo; I don’t know what it says.”

The victim said the man asked her for a ride at first.

“I told him I don’t have any gas and I can’t go anywhere,” said the victim to the operator. “Then he told me to get out of the car at gunpoint.”

Police said a short time after, officers spotted that car near Thompson Lane and chased after it.

