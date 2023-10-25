Train thefts makes products more expensive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thieves are striking rail cars in Davidson County left and right. So, WSMV4 wanted to take a closer look at how this impacts you.

It not only affects your safety but also your wallet.

Two CSX train robberies happened in Davidson County in just a month’s time, but Middle Tennessee isn’t the only one seeing it.

In the last several months, there have been reported robberies from trains in Hampton County, South Carolina and Chicago. In Los Angeles, more than 20 people accused of targeting cargo trains were arrested last fall.

“Well, it is increasingly happening,” Andy Borchers, professor of management at Lipscomb University said.

It is happening so often, Borchers said, that it is making you pay more.

“These are a cost to the providers,” Borchers said. “They have to reimburse for those items or ship a second time, so it is raising the cost for all of us.”

The Metro Nashville Police Department said they do not track CSX robberies, so, we reached out to the railroad company to see what they are doing to better protect the products they’re carrying.

They sent us the following statement:

“CSX appreciates the collaboration of Metro Nashville Police Department officials in addressing the theft issues in the city and the CSX railroad police are working closely with Nashville police to ensure the safe and secure movement of our customer’s goods through the city.”

