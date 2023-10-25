Suspect in Nashville murder seen leaving hotel wearing victim’s clothes, police say

Police said the victim went into his hotel room and never left. The suspect was seen leaving while wearing the victim’s clothes, police said.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was arrested and charged with a murder in the Madison community after police say he was seen on camera leaving a crime scene wearing the victim’s clothes.

Matthew L. McFarlin, 39, is charged with criminal homicide. On Oct. 15, Metro Nashville police officers were dispatched to WoodSpring Suites Nashville, 122 Liberty Lane, for a homicide incident after a hotel employee reported they found a guest dead inside their room.

When they arrived, they found 42-year-old Patrick Panella dead with multiple stab wounds to his neck, according to an arrest report.

Through surveillance footage, detectives were able to determine Panella went into his hotel room on Oct. 7 and never came out. Hours later, McFarlin is seen walking out of the room wearing Panela’s clothes, police said.

(McFarlin) is believed to be the last person to leave the victim’s hotel room until police were dispatched there and found the victim deceased,” the report said.

McFarlin was booked into jail on Tuesday and is being held without bond.

