More than 20 neglected dogs rescued from West Virginia, taken to Tennessee

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than 20 dogs were rescued from neglectful conditions in West Virginia recently, and now, the Animal Rescue Corps has taken them to its center in Gallatin.

The Tennessee-based national animal protection non-profit launched Operation Mountain Misery Tuesday rescuing 21 dogs from a rural hillside property in McDowell County, one of the most impoverished counties in West Virginia.

“It was an elderly woman and she ended up with a great number of animals, and they were breeding them controllably because none of them had been spayed or neutered, and then she passed away. Her son was left with not only addressing the estate of his mother, but you know all of these dogs,” said Michael Cunningham, ARC Public Information Officer.

The West Virginia homeowner’s son had trouble finding a group to help these animals after his mother’s passing. The area they lived in did not have animal control, that’s when ARC decided to take on the mission. Typically, ARC takes in animals associated with criminal animal cruelty cases, but they were able to help with this case due to breaks in other cases.

“The timing on this just so happened to be good for us. And this guy is trying to do the right thing. He doesn’t have any options in his community,” said Cunningham.

“When ARC responders arrived at the rural property they found fourteen large dogs running loose on a steep hillside and overgrown woods and seven four-week-old puppies seeking shelter under a dilapidated back porch on the property,” ARC said in a news release.

Cunningham describes how the dogs roamed around in the woods lacking care for several years. Seven puppies were born under a dilapidated back porch on the property. Several of the dogs suffered from medical conditions.

“Living out in the woods like that they’re going to be full of fleas and ticks and worms. so that’s going to be one of the first things we’ll do besides vaccinating them,” said Cunningham.

All of the dogs will be checked out through veterinary exams and given appropriate vaccinations and other necessary medical treatments. Later, they will be matched and taken to a trusted shelter and rescue partner organizations that will adopt them into loving homes.

