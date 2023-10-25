Mom remembers daughter who died in DUI crash allegedly caused by her boyfriend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A mother shared memories of her daughter’s life after she died in a DUI crash over the weekend while her boyfriend was allegedly driving drunk.

Vanessa Schmidt, 35, died at the scene of the accident. Schmidt’s mother, Cheryl Gibson, said she always lived life to the fullest.

“Vanessa was loud, proud, and fearless -- absolutely fearless. She never stopped,” Gibson said.

If she did slow down, it was to spend time with her 14-year-old daughter.

“She was right there every time Cali needed her for anything,” Gibson said. “She made single-momming look easy.”

“Their favorite thing was Movie Night, and they both love scary movies,” Gibson said. “So that would be, you know, family night for them is to watch movies and talk and stuff and cuddle up on the bed.”

Previous Coverage: Man with multiple DUI convictions charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication after Nashville crash

Gibson describes her daughter as a huge sports fan, dedicated to the Dallas Cowboys and Nashville Predators. She was a logistics coordinator for a trucking company and always worked hard.

“She was up for anything,” Gibson said. “If there was a Jeep rally, her and her boyfriend were at the Jeep rally. If somebody had a bonfire, she was at the bonfire. If somebody had a birthday, she was there.”

Schmidt was riding in the passenger seat of her Mazda while her boyfriend, 35-year-old Jason Treat, drove them home Saturday at about 1 a.m. Gibson said both of them had been drinking.

According to police, Treat was driving west on Lebanon Pike when he attempted to turn left onto Jackson Downs Boulevard. As he tried to turn, he hit the passenger side of an eastbound Honda Pilot. Police said Treat failed to yield to the Honda SUV, and it crashed into the passenger side of the Mazda.

Schmidt died at the scene, according to police. Both Treat and the driver of the Honda had non-life-threatening injuries.

Responding officers said Treat smelled strongly of alcohol. Police found an open beer bottle on the driver’s floorboard and a loaded gun.

Even still, Gibson said her family does not blame Treat.

“We as a family have decided that we need to honor Vanessa’s love for him, so we’ve asked people to do that as well,” Gibson said through tears. “She loved him with her whole heart, like she loves so many people.”

Gibson said the situation could have played out the other way.

“She could have been the one driving, and she could be in jail. So we have to think about that. I mean, it easily could have been her,” Gibson said.

Treat faces a judge in Davidson County General Sessions Criminal Court on Oct. 26. Police said he is now charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication.

