Man with multiple DUI convictions charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication after Nashville crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man with multiple DUI convictions has now been charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication after a fatal crash over the weekend, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said 35-year-old Jason Dale Treat is now facing a charge of vehicular homicide by intoxication after Saturday’s fatal two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lebanon Pike and Jackson Downs Boulevard.

Vanessa Shmidt, 35, who was a passenger in Treat’s car, was killed in the crash.

Treat was driving west on Lebanon Pike when he attempted to turn left onto Jackson Downs Boulevard, police said. As he tried to turn, he hit the passenger side of a Honda Pilot. Police said Treat failed to yield to the Honda SUV.

Schmidt died at the scene, according to police. Both Treat and the driver of the Honda had non-life-threatening injuries.

Responding officers said Treat smelled strongly of alcohol. Police found an open beer bottle on the driver’s floorboard and a loaded gun inside the car.

He’s had two prior DUI convictions, police said.

