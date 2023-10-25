John Drake Jr. asked for ride from young woman before armed carjacking, chase, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – John Drake Jr., the estranged son of Nashville Police Chief John Drake, carjacked a woman at gunpoint Tuesday night before being chased by police and taking his own life, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

Drake Jr., accused of shooting two La Vergne Police Department officers on Oct. 21, approached a man at a duplex off Antioch Pike at about 6 p.m. and asked for a ride, according to police. The man replied he did not drive, so Drake Jr. walked over a neighbor who was sitting in her Chrysler 200.

He opened the car door and asked for a ride from the 23-year-old woman, who said she was low on gas, police said.

That’s when police say Drake Jr. pulled out a pistol, ordered her to get out, before getting in and driving away toward Nolensville Pike.

An MNPD investigator later spotted the car on Thompson Place at Patricia Drive. Officers on the ground tried to stop the car, while an MNPD helicopter flew into the area to monitor the car’s movements.

The helicopter saw Drake crash into the rear of a parked vehicle on Villa Place at 8:01 p.m. and then run toward the back of a home on 15th Avenue South, police said. He hid in a shed behind the home before officers heard a single shot and subsequently found Drake Jr. dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

John Drake released the following statement regarding his son’s death:

“I am grateful to the members of law enforcement, including many officers from this department, who worked diligently since Saturday to locate my son and bring him into custody. It was my prayer that no harm would come to him or anyone else. I am heartbroken and saddened by the outcome. I appreciate the condolences and kind words of support as my family and I privately mourn our loss.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.