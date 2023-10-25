‘I am heartbroken and saddened’: Chief Drake releases statement after estranged son’s death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake has released a statement after the death of his estranged son who was the center of a days-long manhunt after allegedly shooting two La Vergne police officers.

“I am grateful to the members of law enforcement, including many officers from this department, who worked diligently since Saturday to locate my son and bring him into custody,” Chief Drake said in the statement released on Wednesday morning. “It was my prayer that no harm would come to him or anyone else. I am heartbroken and saddened by the outcome. I appreciate the condolences and kind words of support as my family and I privately mourn our loss.”

John Drake Jr. was found dead in the Edgehill community on Tuesday night, his mother confirmed to WSMV4.

Drake Jr. died from a self-inflicted gunshot, police said. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death.

“After pursuing investigative leads in the search for John Drake Jr., authorities responded to a location in the 1400 block of 15th Avenue South. There, responding officers heard a muffled gunshot from an outbuilding and subsequently found Drake deceased from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” the TBI said in a statement.

The TBI is handling the investigation at the request of District Attorney General Glenn Funk. A full autopsy will be performed as part of the investigation.

MNPD said Drake Jr. stole a car at gunpoint from a home on Antioch Pike at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

“Drake Jr. appeared at the rear of a home on Antioch Pike. It was a man and woman at the front of the residence, and he asked them for a ride,” MNPD spokesman Don Aaron said. “They were unable to give him a ride or did not want to give him a ride. At that point, he produced a pistol and demanded the vehicle that was in the driveway was a gold Chrysler 200. Drake took the car at gunpoint and drove away.”

Aaron said officers spotted the car a short time later at the intersection of Thompson Lane and Patricia Drive and initiated a pursuit.

“The pursuit went from that part of town over here to the Edgehill area and onto 15th Avenue South. On 15th Avenue South, the car stopped, crashed. Drake Jr. fled from the vehicle into a shed behind a residence on 15th Avenue South,” Aaron said. “While officers were surrounding the residence to contain the shed, a gunshot was heard, and it appears he had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

