Franklin teen arrested in connection to Spring Hill shooting

Police said the reasons for the people meeting on Ruben Road are still under investigation.
Police said the reasons for the people meeting on Ruben Road are still under investigation.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Spring Hill Police Department said an 18-year-old male from Franklin was responsible for a shooting in the 100 block of Ruben Road on Sunday.

When officers arrived, the subjects allegedly involved left the scene. During the shooting, two homes were hit by bullets, according to police.

Police said no one inside the home was injured. Officers and detectives worked to collect evidence at the scene.

According to police, the investigation showed that several people met on Ruben Road for a “illicit purpose.” Police said the reasons for their meeting are still under investigation.

On Oct. 24, police arrested the 18-year-old. He was arrested without incident by the Franklin Police Department.

Related Stories
‘Fight or flight mode’: Spring Hill family says bullets shot through their home during alleged drive-by

The family said bullets were inches away from hitting a woman and her baby.

Increased police presence in Spring Hill after reported shooting

Police said homes were hit with gunfire.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
John Drake Jr. calls mom to say “I love you” before suicide
John Drake Jr. calls mom to say ‘I love you’ before suicide
Traffic backed up on I-65 after fatal crash involving multiple vehicles
Traffic backed up on I-65 after fatal crash involving multiple vehicles
WSMV MNPD Chief Drake
‘I am heartbroken and saddened’: Chief Drake releases statement after estranged son’s death
Police lights generic
Tennessee woman leads Kentucky officers on 120 mph chase, sheriff says

Latest News

Mt Juliet Kroger theft
Man arrested after ‘large’ theft at Kroger in Mt. Juliet
Tanger Outlets open in Nashville
Tanger Outlets opens in Antioch, increased traffic expected
Tanger Outlets open in Antioch
Another arrest after firework thrown at couple
Metropolitan Nashville Police Department
5 juveniles nabbed for carjacking, string of armed robberies