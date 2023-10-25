Franklin teen arrested in connection to Spring Hill shooting

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Spring Hill Police Department said an 18-year-old male from Franklin was responsible for a shooting in the 100 block of Ruben Road on Sunday.

When officers arrived, the subjects allegedly involved left the scene. During the shooting, two homes were hit by bullets, according to police.

Police said no one inside the home was injured. Officers and detectives worked to collect evidence at the scene.

According to police, the investigation showed that several people met on Ruben Road for a “illicit purpose.” Police said the reasons for their meeting are still under investigation.

On Oct. 24, police arrested the 18-year-old. He was arrested without incident by the Franklin Police Department.

