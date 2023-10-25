Franklin residents urged to conserve water as drought continues

Customers of the Franklin Water Utility District are being urged to voluntarily conserve water.
Customers of the Franklin Water Utility District are being urged to voluntarily conserve water.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin residents are being urged to conserve water as the area has experienced dry weather the last few months, according to the Franklin Water Management Department.

Customers of the Franklin Water Utility District are being urged to voluntarily conserve water.

“The city serves 19,064 customers in the Franklin area. Many residents use other utilities for their water service,” FWMD said.

Here’s what you can do to conserve water:

  • Don’t wash cars unless at commercial car washes
  • Water only early morning or after sundown
  • Check for leaks
  • Use water wisely

