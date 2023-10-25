First Alert Forecast: The warm dry trend continues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Very warm weather continues through this weekend. A little rain is expected this weekend and Monday.

THROUGH THURSDAY:

Overnight will remain mild, clouds will increase. Low, 60.

A few more clouds are expected on Thursday. Still warm with a high of 81 and a light south wind.

FRIDAY SHOWERS:

Then, Friday, we’ll have even more clouds and a few passing showers. Not everyone will receive rain, but some will. The added cloud cover and isolated showers will limit high temperatures to the 70s for most.

Isolated showers are possible to end the week. (WSMV)

THIS WEEKEND:

Variably cloudy weather is on the way this weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday could support a passing sprinkle or shower. However, mostly dry weather is expected overall.

Lows will be in the 60s. We’ll have highs in the 70s and low 80s.

Sunday night, a sharp cold front will move through the Mid State.

NEXT WEEK:

Colder weather will take over starting on Monday. We’ll have scattered showers and lots of clouds then. Temperatures will hold in the 50s all day.

Brighter, but equally chilly weather is expected on Tuesday (Halloween) and Wednesday, too.

Trick-or-Treat weather will be mainly clear, breezy, and cold with temperatures in the 40s, so prepare to bundle up!

