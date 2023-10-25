Drake Jr. involved in domestic violence incident night before shooting officers, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The night before allegedly shooting two La Vergne police officers, John Drake Jr. was involved in a domestic violence incident with his fiance, according to an arrest report.

Police said on Oct. 21, Metro Nashville Police Department officers responded to the La Vergne Police Department to speak with Drake Jr.’s fiance about a domestic assault that occurred on the night of Oct. 20 on Carroll Street.

The victim told officers she and Drake Jr. have an extensive domestic violence history together. She said on Oct. 20, he slapped her in the face, hit her in the head and grabbed her chin with force, according to the report.

“When officers asked her to clarify the specific events of the assault that occurred last night, she advised she is unable to recall the specifics due to the repetitive nature of the assaults. She advised since it happens every day, the events blur together. Officers observed some discoloration on the victim’s gums aligning with her recollection of the incident,” the report stated.

Per the report, she told officers that she was terrified of Drake Jr. and believed he would kill her. She declined to press charges against him due to her fear of his possible retaliation, according to the report.

This incident doesn’t appear to be directly related to the events of Saturday.

John Drake Jr. was found dead in the Edgehill community on Tuesday night, his mother confirmed to WSMV4.

Drake Jr. died from a self-inflicted gunshot, police said. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death.

“After pursuing investigative leads in the search for John Drake Jr., authorities responded to a location in the 1400 block of 15th Avenue South. There, responding officers heard a muffled gunshot from an outbuilding and subsequently found Drake deceased from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” the TBI said in a statement.

The TBI is handling the investigation at the request of District Attorney General Glenn Funk. A full autopsy will be performed as part of the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.