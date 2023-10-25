Burn bans issued across Middle Tennessee as drought persists. When will next rainfall be?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Burn bans have been issued in cities and counties across Middle Tennessee recently as drought continues.

The City of Brentwood and Dickson have issued burn bans as drought enters a “critical” stage. Now, Rutherford County and Murfreesboro are under a burn ban.

The ban prohibits all open burning, including recreational fires.

The drought, which started to develop a month ago in the Mid State, persists and in fact, is worsening. A severe drought continues over southern Middle Tennessee. There are moderate drought conditions along the I-40 corridor, including Nashville, Waverly and Cookeville. Farther north, conditions are considered abnormally dry.

Drought is common in Middle Tennessee during the fall. That’s typically when the region experiences its driest conditions.

An update to the drought status will be issued early on Thursday. Due to the lack of rain for most of the area over the last week, the drought level is expected to intensify and be reflected in that drought update.

Looking ahead, meteorologist Dan Thomas of the First Alert Weather Team says a few showers are likely on Friday. An isolated shower is possible on both Saturday and Sunday. More rain showers are likely on Monday.

Monday’s rain looks most promising for making a dent in these drought conditions. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry has not issued a statewide burn ban at this time.

Burn bans issued across Middle Tennessee. When will next rainfall be? (WSMV)

Today will be dry.

Tomorrow will be dry too.

Fall, where did you go? — NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) October 24, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.