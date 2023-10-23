World’s oldest dog dies at age 31

FILE - Bobi, the dog from Portugal recognized by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest,...
FILE - Bobi, the dog from Portugal recognized by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest, has died at the age of 31.(CNN Portugal, file via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The oldest dog in the world has died.

According to Guinness World Records, Bobi, from Portugal, was 31 1/2 years old when it died.

It also was the longest living dog ever, Guinness stated.

The dog was born at the home of the Costa family, who planned to get rid of Bobi along with the rest of the litter, because the family couldn’t afford any more pets.

But one of the sons, Leonel Costa, hid one puppy from his parents. When they eventually found out about Bobi, they said it could stay.

The dog roamed free outside its whole life, with other animals and a lot of feline friends.

Leonel Costa believes Bobi’s diet was one reason for its long life - the dog ate whatever the family ate.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metro Police Chief John Drake's "estranged son" John C. Drake Jr.
Nashville police chief’s son accused of shooting 2 La Vergne officers
Officer Ashely Boleyjack (left) and Officer Gregory Kern (right)
New details: Identities of officers allegedly shot by Metro police chief’s son released
John C. Drake's prior criminal history
EXPLAINER: A brief criminal history of Nashville police chief’s son
Hank Williams Jr. Bar opens on Broadway
Hank Williams Jr. opens bar in Downtown Nashville named after popular song
La Vergne police officers shot; suspect on the run
Neighbors on edge after 2 officers shot, manhunt underway in La Vergne

Latest News

Recordings capture the frantic rush to treat two officers hit during a shooting as the search...
TN In Ten 10-23-23
Mom, daughters brutally assaulted, carjacked at Portland Moda Center garage after concert, they...
Mom, daughters say they were brutally assaulted, carjacked in parking garage after concert
FILE - President Joe Biden looks on as Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo speaks on the South...
Biden names technology hubs for 32 states and Puerto Rico to help the industry and create jobs
Parents pull kids from school after a student in miliary gear makes a threat, someone shot at...
Catch Up Quick