Vehicle fire causing backup on I-40 West near Mt. Juliet

Traffic appears to be backed up for miles.
Traffic is backed up for miles due to a vehicle fire on I-40.
Traffic is backed up for miles due to a vehicle fire on I-40.(Submitted)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) – A vehicle fire on Interstate 40 West near the Wilson County line is causing traffic issues Monday morning.

The vehicle was seen on fire on a Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay camera at about 7:15 a.m. Two lanes near mile marker 223 are expected to be blocked for about 35 minutes, according to Mt. Juliet Police Department. Traffic appears to be backed up for miles.

A vehicle fire causing I-40 West backup near the Wilson County line.
A vehicle fire causing I-40 West backup near the Wilson County line.(Daniel Smithson | TDOT)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

