Vehicle fire causing backup on I-40 West near Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) – A vehicle fire on Interstate 40 West near the Wilson County line is causing traffic issues Monday morning.

The vehicle was seen on fire on a Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay camera at about 7:15 a.m. Two lanes near mile marker 223 are expected to be blocked for about 35 minutes, according to Mt. Juliet Police Department. Traffic appears to be backed up for miles.

A vehicle fire causing I-40 West backup near the Wilson County line. (Daniel Smithson | TDOT)

MJAlert: Car Fire / I-40W near 223MM / A car is on fire on the right shoulder. The right 2 lanes are blocked for approx. 35 minutes. — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) October 23, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

