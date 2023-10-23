Vehicle fire causing backup on I-40 West near Mt. Juliet
Traffic appears to be backed up for miles.
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) – A vehicle fire on Interstate 40 West near the Wilson County line is causing traffic issues Monday morning.
The vehicle was seen on fire on a Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay camera at about 7:15 a.m. Two lanes near mile marker 223 are expected to be blocked for about 35 minutes, according to Mt. Juliet Police Department. Traffic appears to be backed up for miles.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
