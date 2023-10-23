‘They were lucky’: Pickup truck cab completely wedged under tanker in Springfield crash

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pickup truck and tanker collided in Springfield on Sunday afternoon, according to Smokey Barn News (SBN).

The crash happened on Memorial Boulevard at Industrial Drive around 12:30 p.m.

An official told SBN “they were lucky,” because no one was hurt in the crash.

Officials told SBN the tanker was empty, so there was no real danger to the area. The collision completely blocked the intersection, SBN said. For about 30 minutes, traffic on Memorial Boulevard was diverted around the crash.

The pickup was wedged under the tanker and did not move after officials tried to tow it with a cable. Eventually, the tow operator asked the driver of the tanker to move the tanker backward a few feet. The truck was then successfully moved.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.