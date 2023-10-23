Search underway for 2 horses after bee attack in Tennessee

Bucko and Rooster were lost when bees attacked a riding group in the Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area.
Bucko and Rooster are missing.
Bucko and Rooster are missing.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ALLADART, Tenn. (WSMV) – The search continues for two horses in Tennessee after they got separated from their owners following a bee attack nearly three weeks ago.

Stolen Horse International and NetPosse ID, both nonprofits, posted the missing horses on Facebook. The horses Bucko, a Buckskin, and Rooster, a Tennessee walking horse, were lost when bees attacked a riding group in the Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area.

“I can’t put into words how heartbroken and devastated we are,” a Facebook post says. “The amount of people who have taken the time to ride through the woods and search for our horses is overwhelming, and we are so appreciative.”

Regulations about flying drones over a national park have limited the search for the horses. A post NetPosse’s website says authorities have also denied requests for help in the search.

MISSING HORSE NAMED ROOSTER - ALLARDT, TN, 38556 | NETPOSSE ID #7843 and MISSING HORSE NAMED BUCKO - ALLARDT, TN, 38556...

Posted by Stolen Horse International-NetPosse Missing and Stolen Equine on Sunday, October 15, 2023

“We can’t understand why the authorities aren’t offering help finding two scared animals that could be hurt or starving,” the post says.

Anyone who might have seen the horses should call 931-619-9254 or email Emily Woodruff at emilywoodruffproperies@gmail.com. A $5,000 reward has been offered.

