Search underway for 2 horses after bee attack in Tennessee

ALLADART, Tenn. (WSMV) – The search continues for two horses in Tennessee after they got separated from their owners following a bee attack nearly three weeks ago.

Stolen Horse International and NetPosse ID, both nonprofits, posted the missing horses on Facebook. The horses Bucko, a Buckskin, and Rooster, a Tennessee walking horse, were lost when bees attacked a riding group in the Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area.

“I can’t put into words how heartbroken and devastated we are,” a Facebook post says. “The amount of people who have taken the time to ride through the woods and search for our horses is overwhelming, and we are so appreciative.”

Regulations about flying drones over a national park have limited the search for the horses. A post NetPosse’s website says authorities have also denied requests for help in the search.

“We can’t understand why the authorities aren’t offering help finding two scared animals that could be hurt or starving,” the post says.

Anyone who might have seen the horses should call 931-619-9254 or email Emily Woodruff at emilywoodruffproperies@gmail.com. A $5,000 reward has been offered.

