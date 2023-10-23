One person hospitalized after water rescue at Radnor Lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A person was taken to the hospital after a water rescue at Radnor Lake, according to the Nashville Fire Department.

Officials received a call about a possible drowning on Sunday evening.

Officials did not say why the rescue was needed or how the victim is doing.

Once WSMV4 learns more information, we will keep you updated.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.