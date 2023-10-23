One person hospitalized after water rescue at Radnor Lake

Officials received the call on Sunday evening.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A person was taken to the hospital after a water rescue at Radnor Lake, according to the Nashville Fire Department.

Officials received a call about a possible drowning on Sunday evening.

Officials did not say why the rescue was needed or how the victim is doing.

Once WSMV4 learns more information, we will keep you updated.

