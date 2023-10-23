Officers shot outside La Vergne Dollar General released from hospital, shooter still on the run

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Both La Vergne police officers injured during Saturday’s shooting outside a Dollar General store have been released from the hospital.

Officer Ashley Boleyjack was released from Vanderbilt University Medical Center on Saturday evening while Officer Gregory Kern was released Sunday. Kern was shot in the groin and required additional observation, police said.

Both officers were released as authorities continue to search for shooting suspect John C. Drake, 38, who shot both officers at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Dollar General on Stones River Road.

Drake, added to the TBI’s Most Wanted List, is considered armed and dangerous. He’s 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 195 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes and at the time of the shooting, had facial hair and dreadlocks, police said.

“We want to thank the community for their support and their understanding during this ordeal,” La Vergne Police Chief Chris Moews said in a media release. “Our officers are dedicated to finding Drake and keeping our community safe. If you know anything that may help lead to his arrest, please call police.”

Drake is the estranged son of Metropolitan Nashville Police Department Chief John Drake.

“I am shocked and deeply saddened to learn that my estranged son, with whom I have had very minimal contact over many years, is the suspect in this afternoon’s shooting of the two La Vergne police officers. My thoughts and prayers are with the two officers, who I understand are now in stable condition at Vanderbilt.

Despite my efforts and guidance, in the early and teenage years, my son, John Drake Jr., now 38-years-old, resorted to years of criminal activity and is a convicted felon. He has not been a part of my life for quite some time. He now needs to be found and held accountable for his actions today. I hope that anyone who sees him or has information about him will contact law enforcement immediately.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.