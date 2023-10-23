‘It was wild’: Witness captures aftermath of La Vergne police shooting on camera

In one of the videos, a La Vergne police officer is shown lying on the ground.
WSMV4's Sharon Danquah reports.
By Sharon Danquah
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The shelter-in-place warning for people in La Vergne was lifted late Saturday night, however, the search for the cause of the shelter-in-place, John Drake Jr., was still on.

Saturday, 38-year-old Drake Jr. was accused of shooting two La Vergne police officers at a Dollar General on Stones River Road.

Many people who live nearby took video of what they saw on Saturday afternoon.

In one video, one of the two La Vergne police officers is shown lying on the ground after being shot.

Kevin Oliver said he missed the shooting by seconds.

Oliver said he was making his way to get his wife cookies when he heard the gunshots.

“I changed shoes and went around the corner when I heard something go, ‘Bang, bang, bang,’” Oliver said.

Officers Ashely Boleyjack and Gregory Kern were responding to the Dollar General for reports of a stolen car after a license plate reader picked it up.

Police said Drake Jr. shot at Boleyjack and Kern. La Vergne Police Chief Christoper Moews said one officer was shot in the shoulder, and the other was shot in the groin. They were both taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

“They were working on one of them in front of the store,” Oliver said. “I think they life-flighted him out, and the other was on the sidewalk. Then the policemen came out with their assault rifles, and I thought one of them had shot the guy. He hit the ground and took aim, but he never did take the shot.”

After the shooting, Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake revealed the suspect, Drake Jr., is his estranged son.

As law enforcement continued to search for Drake Jr., the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued a statewide Blue Alert.

“We came inside, stayed in, and locked the doors,” Oliver said. “It was like 100 police cars, two helicopters and drones. It was wild.”

After the shelter-in-place was lifted, La Vergne officials told WSMV4 they don’t believe Drake Jr. is in that area anymore.

“We’re just glad everyone is okay,” Oliver said. “Those police officers survived. Nobody lost their lives.”

The two officers have been recovering from their injuries. Boleyjack is back home, and Kern has been receiving more treatment at Vanderbilt. He is stable.

