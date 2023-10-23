Fort Campbell solider killed in Clarksville motorcycle crash, police say

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A motorcyclist killed Saturday during a crash in Clarksville has been identified as a Fort Campbell soldier, according to the Clarksville Police Department.

William Smallwood, 19, was involved in an Oct. 21 crash at the intersection of Ft. Campbell Boulevard and Charlemagne Boulevard, police said. He was pronounced shortly after arriving at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, according to police.

Police said Smallwood was stationed at Fort Campbell.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact FACT Investigator Gadberry at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5221.

