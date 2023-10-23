First Alert Forecast: Unseasonably warm weather

Little to no rain is expected this week.
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 4:15 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It will be an unseasonably warm week of weather across the Mid State and Southern Kentucky.

EARLY WEEK

We’ll see more clouds mix in with our sunshine today across the Mid State with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. Tonight will be partly cloudy, but not as chilly with lows in the mid 50s by tomorrow morning.

On Tuesday, temperatures will make a push near 80 in the afternoon, but a majority of the area will remain in the 70s. Again, we’ll mix clouds in with sunshine throughout the day, but neither one will completely win out. Tuesday should also be a bit breezy side with gusts near 20 mph.

Highs will also sit near 80 on Wednesday with a few afternoon clouds, but more consistent sunshine in the afternoon.

LATE WEEK

Our temperature will hold steady near 80 on Thursday under a partly cloudy afternoon sky. Breezy conditions can be expected once again with gusts around 20 mph.

A storm system will sit just off to our north and west on Friday, and even though the bulk of the rain will stay well out of our area, an isolated shower or drizzly can’t be ruled out.

THIS WEEKEND

That same storm system will stall out just to our west for the weekend so a shower or some drizzle cannot be ruled out for Saturday and Sunday. That being said, most of the weekend will stay dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine and highs near 80 again.

