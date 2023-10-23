Death investigation underway after missing Tennessee teen found dead
Hunter Carroll, 17, was found dead in Saltillo, Mississippi, authorities said.
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) – A missing Tennessee teenager has been found dead in Mississippi.
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said it received information from the Saltillo, Mississippi Police Department that Hunter Carroll, 17, was located and a death investigation is underway. This comes after authorities posted on Facebook last week that Carroll had been reported missing.
“Sheriff Shane Fisher extends his condolences to the Carroll family as they endure this tragedy,” an updated Facebook post says.
Saltillo, Mississippi is about 100 miles from Wayne County, Tennessee. It’s not clear how Carroll ended up there.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
