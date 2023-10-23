Death investigation underway after missing Tennessee teen found dead

WAYNESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) – A missing Tennessee teenager has been found dead in Mississippi.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said it received information from the Saltillo, Mississippi Police Department that Hunter Carroll, 17, was located and a death investigation is underway. This comes after authorities posted on Facebook last week that Carroll had been reported missing.

“Sheriff Shane Fisher extends his condolences to the Carroll family as they endure this tragedy,” an updated Facebook post says.

Saltillo, Mississippi is about 100 miles from Wayne County, Tennessee. It’s not clear how Carroll ended up there.

Hunter Carroll, 17, was located in Mississippi and a death investigation is underway. (Wayne County Sheriff's Office)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.