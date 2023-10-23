Death investigation underway after missing Tennessee teen found dead

Hunter Carroll, 17, was found dead in Saltillo, Mississippi, authorities said.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) – A missing Tennessee teenager has been found dead in Mississippi.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said it received information from the Saltillo, Mississippi Police Department that Hunter Carroll, 17, was located and a death investigation is underway. This comes after authorities posted on Facebook last week that Carroll had been reported missing.

“Sheriff Shane Fisher extends his condolences to the Carroll family as they endure this tragedy,” an updated Facebook post says.

Saltillo, Mississippi is about 100 miles from Wayne County, Tennessee. It’s not clear how Carroll ended up there.

Hunter Carroll, 17, was located in Mississippi and a death investigation is underway.
Hunter Carroll, 17, was located in Mississippi and a death investigation is underway.(Wayne County Sheriff's Office)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metro Police Chief John Drake's "estranged son" John C. Drake Jr.
Nashville police chief’s son accused of shooting 2 La Vergne officers
John C. Drake's prior criminal history
EXPLAINER: A brief criminal history of Nashville police chief’s son
Officer Ashely Boleyjack (left) and Officer Gregory Kern (right)
New details: Identities of officers allegedly shot by Metro police chief’s son released
Hank Williams Jr. Bar opens on Broadway
Hank Williams Jr. opens bar in Downtown Nashville named after popular song
La Vergne police officers shot; suspect on the run
Neighbors on edge after 2 officers shot, manhunt underway in La Vergne

Latest News

2 people charged in CSX train burglary
Three people were airlifted to a Nashville hospital after being injured in a DeKalb County...
3 airlifted to Nashville hospital after head-on crash in DeKalb County
FILE
10 CSX train cars filled with Svedka vodka, Red Bull burglarized in Madison
Statewide manhunt for John Drake Jr.
‘It was wild’: Witness captures aftermath of La Vergne police shooting on camera