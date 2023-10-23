3 airlifted to Nashville hospital after head-on crash in DeKalb County

By Daniel Smithson
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SMITHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Three people were airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center Sunday night after a head-on collision in DeKalb County, according to officials.

At about 6:45 p.m. Sunday, the Tennessee Highway Patrol, DeKalb County Fire Department, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and DeKalb EMS responded to the crash on Short Mountain Highway near Smithville. Three people were assessed for injuries and then airlifted to Vanderbilt, according to the fire department.

There’s been no word on their conditions. WSMV4 has reached out to THP for an update.

