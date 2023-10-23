10 CSX train cars filled with Svedka vodka, Red Bull burglarized in Madison

Suspects were found with about 30 cases of vodka, police said.
FILE
FILE(WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Two people were arrested Friday after police say they burglarized 10 train cars and stole 30 cases of vodka.

Jason Potter, 23, and Ashton Balentine, 19, both face a slew of charges related to the train robbery.

Nashville detectives responded to the robbery at about 3:30 p.m. Friday after receiving a tip that a stationary CSX train was being burglarized at the end of Florence Avenue and Welworth Street in Madison, according to Potter and Balentine’s arrest reports. Potter was found near about 30 cases of Svedka vodka and Balentine was seen dropping an additional two cases while walking toward detectives, police said.

Nine shipping containers had been broken into, and several cases of Red Bull had been tampered with, according to the arrest reports.

During a police interview, Potter and Balentine allegedly admitted to taking the vodka from the rail car “for the purpose of drinking it.”

Potter and Balentine were charged with critical infrastructure vandalism, trespassing and several counts of burglary. Balentine was charged additionally with illegally possessing alcohol.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metro Police Chief John Drake's "estranged son" John C. Drake Jr.
Nashville police chief’s son accused of shooting 2 La Vergne officers
John C. Drake's prior criminal history
EXPLAINER: A brief criminal history of Nashville police chief’s son
Officer Ashely Boleyjack (left) and Officer Gregory Kern (right)
New details: Identities of officers allegedly shot by Metro police chief’s son released
Hank Williams Jr. Bar opens on Broadway
Hank Williams Jr. opens bar in Downtown Nashville named after popular song
La Vergne police officers shot; suspect on the run
Neighbors on edge after 2 officers shot, manhunt underway in La Vergne

Latest News

Statewide manhunt for John Drake Jr.
‘It was wild’: Witness captures aftermath of La Vergne police shooting on camera
Statewide manhunt for John Drake Jr.
Statewide manhunt for John Drake Jr.
One hospitalized after water rescue (This photo is file VO)
One person hospitalized after water rescue at Radnor Lake
One hospitalized after water rescue
One hospitalized after water rescue