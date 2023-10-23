10 CSX train cars filled with Svedka vodka, Red Bull burglarized in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Two people were arrested Friday after police say they burglarized 10 train cars and stole 30 cases of vodka.

Jason Potter, 23, and Ashton Balentine, 19, both face a slew of charges related to the train robbery.

Nashville detectives responded to the robbery at about 3:30 p.m. Friday after receiving a tip that a stationary CSX train was being burglarized at the end of Florence Avenue and Welworth Street in Madison, according to Potter and Balentine’s arrest reports. Potter was found near about 30 cases of Svedka vodka and Balentine was seen dropping an additional two cases while walking toward detectives, police said.

Nine shipping containers had been broken into, and several cases of Red Bull had been tampered with, according to the arrest reports.

During a police interview, Potter and Balentine allegedly admitted to taking the vodka from the rail car “for the purpose of drinking it.”

Potter and Balentine were charged with critical infrastructure vandalism, trespassing and several counts of burglary. Balentine was charged additionally with illegally possessing alcohol.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.