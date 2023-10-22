Two injured after cars shot in East Nashville
The victims were driving separate vehicles.
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two men were shot near the intersection of Jefferson Street and 26th Avenue North, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
The men, ages 21 and 28, were both non-critically injured, according to police. Police said they were driving separate vehicles.
The gunshots were reportedly fired from a dark-colored sedan and hit the victims’ vehicles.
Neither man knew why they were shot at, according to police.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.