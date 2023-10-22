Thousands walk in downtown Nashville to support fight against breast cancer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The American Cancer Society made strides in its annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event in Nashville on Saturday morning.

Thousands showed up downtown to support friends, families and loved ones who have been affected by the disease.

Breast cancer survivors say it’s important for all women to get checked for breast cancer, even if they think they are too young.

“I was 36 when I had my first mammogram and that’s when they found it,” breast cancer survivor Lamesia King said. “I always do the breast cancer walk, and I meet a lot of survivors through the years of breast cancer.”

Walkers at the event raised about $315,000 for breast cancer research.

