New details: Identities of officers allegedly shot by Metro police chief’s son released

Police continue their search for the suspect.
Metro Police Chief John Drake's "estranged son" John C. Drake Jr.
Metro Police Chief John Drake's "estranged son" John C. Drake Jr.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The two officers who were allegedly shot by the son of Metro Nashville Police Department’s chief have been identified.

Police said on Oct. 21, Officer Ashely Boleyjack and Officer Gregory Kern were allegedly shot by John C. Drake, Jr., 38, who is still on the run and considered armed and dangerous. The suspect is accused of shooting the two officers at a Dollar General in La Vergne.

La Vergne Police Chief Christopher Moews said one officer was shot in the shoulder, and the other was shot in the groin.

Previous Coverage
Nashville police chief’s son accused of shooting 2 La Vergne officers
EXPLAINER: A brief criminal history of Nashville police chief’s son

The two officers were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where Kern remains in stable condition after overnight observation. Boleyjack was released on Saturday, according to the La Vergne Police Department.

“We are eternally grateful to the men and women who showed up to assist us in our time of need, especially to our La Vergne Fire Rescue Department who was the first on the scene to render medical aid to our officers,” Moews said. “We appreciate all of the support from our community and their cooperation throughout last night as we searched the area for our suspect.”

Search efforts for Drake Jr. continue, according to police. Anyone who sees the suspect is asked to contact police.

