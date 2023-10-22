Neighbors on edge after 2 officers shot, manhunt underway in La Vergne

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As law enforcement continues searching for a man who allegedly shot two officers in La Vergne, neighbors nearby – who were told to shelter in place – hope the suspect is found soon.

On Saturday afternoon, the son of Metro Nashville Police Chief, 38-year-old John C. Drake Jr., was accused of shooting two officers at a Dollar General on Stones River Road.

Rachel Demaree, a neighbor nearby, said she saw the scene from her window.

“I was just like ‘Wow, I’ve never seen anything like this in all these years,’” Demaree said.

Demaree told WSMV4 she heard something, looked out her window and saw police with guns running to the store.

“That’s when my daughter called and said that there were two police officers shot and I said ‘Oh my goodness,’” Demaree said. “Then an alert came on my phone and TV and they were saying he’s still out there.”

According to the La Vergne Police Chief Chris Moews, the officers were investigating a stolen vehicle. During the investigation, the officers made contact with Drake Jr.

“They struggled with that subject and during that struggle, the suspect produced a handgun and fired shots,” Moews said.

Chief Moews said one officer was shot in the shoulder, while the other was shot in the groin. Both were taken to Vanderbilt in stable condition. One of the officers was released from the hospital on Saturday evening. The city of La Vergne said the other officer is still being evaluated by the hospital and staff.

Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake later revealed that the suspect was his estranged son.

In a statement, Chief Drake wrote the following:

“I am shocked and deeply saddened to learn that my estranged son, with whom I have had very minimal contact over many years, is the suspect in this afternoon’s shooting of the two La Vergne police officers. My thoughts and prayers are with the two officers, who I understand are now in stable condition at Vanderbilt.

Despite my efforts and guidance in the early and teenage years, my son, John Drake Jr., now 38-years-old, resorted to years of criminal activity and is a convicted felon. He has not been a part of my life for quite some time. He now needs to be found and held accountable for his actions today. I hope that anyone who sees him or has information about him will contact law enforcement immediately.”

After learning about the shooting, Demaree said she started checking the back of her home and under her deck for the suspect.

For hours, police searched the area with helicopters and dogs. Law enforcement also blocked off roads and checked cars.

As of 11:18 p.m. the shelter-in-place order has been lifted. The city of La Vergne said there is no immediate threat to the public.

“We are continuing our search efforts but ask everyone to remain vigilant,” the city of La Vergne said in a tweet. “If you see something, say something.”

As law enforcement continues to search for Drake Jr., Demaree said she is praying.

