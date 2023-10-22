Nashville woman claims self-defense after fatally stabbing boyfriend, police say

After the stabbing, she called the police and helped take care of her boyfriend.
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
Metro Nashville Police vehicle(MNPD)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman is claiming she fatally stabbed her boyfriend in self-defense at Athens Way Apartment, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

According to police, 32-year-old Jerel Williams died of a stab wound to his chest during what his girlfriend said was an argument that turned physical inside her apartment.

Aimee Abrecht, 38, told detectives that Williams hit her in the face and strangled her, according to police. She also said he pointed a pistol at her, police said.

She called 911 around 5:45 a.m. after the stabbing and rendered aid to Williams when officers arrived.

Williams died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Abrecht was interviewed at police headquarters and was released.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metro Police Chief John Drake's "estranged son" John C. Drake Jr.
Nashville police chief’s son accused of shooting 2 La Vergne officers
Hank Williams Jr. Bar opens on Broadway
Hank Williams Jr. opens bar in Downtown Nashville named after popular song
Earthquake
Magnitude 3.3 earthquake hits West Tennessee
John C. Drake's prior criminal history
EXPLAINER: A brief criminal history of Nashville police chief’s son
Amerigas removed this propane tank after WSMV4 Investigates got involved.
Amerigas removes customer’s tank after WSMV4 gets involved

Latest News

Thousands showed up the event in Nashville.
Making Strides Against Cancer walk
The lanes have since been reopened.
Clarksville motorcycle crash shuts down lanes
The Wolf Pack ended its losing streak with a 6-0 win against San Diego State.
Wolf Pack Snaps Losing Streak with San Diego Win
Officer Ashely Boleyjack (left) and Officer Gregory Kern (right)
New details: Identities of officers allegedly shot by Metro police chief’s son released