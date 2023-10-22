Nashville woman claims self-defense after fatally stabbing boyfriend, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman is claiming she fatally stabbed her boyfriend in self-defense at Athens Way Apartment, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

According to police, 32-year-old Jerel Williams died of a stab wound to his chest during what his girlfriend said was an argument that turned physical inside her apartment.

Aimee Abrecht, 38, told detectives that Williams hit her in the face and strangled her, according to police. She also said he pointed a pistol at her, police said.

She called 911 around 5:45 a.m. after the stabbing and rendered aid to Williams when officers arrived.

Williams died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Abrecht was interviewed at police headquarters and was released.

