Metro police investigating deadly shooting at Shelby Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of man in a parking lot on Shelby Avenue near South 20th Street in Shelby Park.

Officers responded on Sunday just after 7 a.m. after receiving a report of a man lying on the ground. Officers found 29-year-old Keiahtee Terrell dead in a grassy area near the parking lot. Police said he was shot several times.

Detectives believe the shooting may have happened just after midnight.

The motive remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about Terrell’s murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and could get a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.