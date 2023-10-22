Meet Allik: The Christian County Sheriff’s Office new K9 of Public Relations

Allik will be at various events hosted by the Christian County Sheriff’s Office.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 11:57 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HOPKINSVILLE, KY. (WSMV) - The Christian County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has a new employee -- and he’s pretty furry

On Saturday, CCSO introduced Allik. CCSO said Allik will be in charge of K9 Public Relations.

Allik will attend various events hosted by the Christian County Sheriff’s Office.

“Not to be outdone by the Hopkinsville Police Department…” CCSO said in a Facebook post with a photo of their dog

Earlier on Oct. 12, the Hopkinsville Police Department (HPD) announced Bolo found his fur-ever home and would join their HPD team.

