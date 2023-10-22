Man with prior DUI history faces vehicular homicide charges, police say

Police said the man smelled strongly of alcohol and found an open beer bottle and gun in his car.
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.(WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man with two prior DUI convictions will now face vehicular homicide charges, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Early Saturday, around 1 a.m. 35-year-old Jason Dale Treat was involved in a two-vehicle wreck at the intersection of Lebanon Pike and Jackson Downs Boulevard.

The crash killed Treat’s front-seat passenger, 35-year-old Vanessa Schmidt.

According to police, Treat was driving west on Lebanon Pike when he attempted to turn left onto Jackson Downs Boulevard. As he tried to turn, he hit the passenger side of an eastbound Honda Pilot.

Police said Treat failed to yield to the Honda SUV.

Schmidt died at the scene, according to police. Both Treat and the driver of the Honda had non-life-threatening injuries.

Responding officers said Treat smelled strongly of alcohol. Police found an open beer bottle on the driver’s floorboard and a loaded gun.

Police said Treat will be charged with vehicular assault and possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metro Police Chief John Drake's "estranged son" John C. Drake Jr.
Nashville police chief’s son accused of shooting 2 La Vergne officers
Houston County High School
Student dressed in military gear charged after Tennessee school evacuated over threat, sheriff says
Hyundais and Kias are still being stolen, but KCPD explained how numbers have gone down recently.
‘410% increase in thefts’: Police urging Hyundai, Kia owners to update software
Hank Williams Jr. Bar opens on Broadway
Hank Williams Jr. opens bar in Downtown Nashville named after popular song
Earthquake
Magnitude 3.3 earthquake hits West Tennessee

Latest News

John C. Drake's prior criminal history
EXPLAINER: A brief criminal history of Nashville police chief’s son
Police shooting suspect is Nashville Chief's son
Tuscaloosa, Aabama
LIVE THREAD: Tide takes the game, 34-20
Lawrence County Fire
Lawrence County under elevated fire risk