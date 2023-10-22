Man with prior DUI history faces vehicular homicide charges, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man with two prior DUI convictions will now face vehicular homicide charges, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Early Saturday, around 1 a.m. 35-year-old Jason Dale Treat was involved in a two-vehicle wreck at the intersection of Lebanon Pike and Jackson Downs Boulevard.

The crash killed Treat’s front-seat passenger, 35-year-old Vanessa Schmidt.

According to police, Treat was driving west on Lebanon Pike when he attempted to turn left onto Jackson Downs Boulevard. As he tried to turn, he hit the passenger side of an eastbound Honda Pilot.

Police said Treat failed to yield to the Honda SUV.

Schmidt died at the scene, according to police. Both Treat and the driver of the Honda had non-life-threatening injuries.

Responding officers said Treat smelled strongly of alcohol. Police found an open beer bottle on the driver’s floorboard and a loaded gun.

Police said Treat will be charged with vehicular assault and possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

