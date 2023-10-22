Kroger-brand collard greens recalled due to listeria detection in Nashville

The bacteria was found in a bag bought from a Kroger in Nashville.
Collard Greens in Nashville
Collard Greens in Nashville(Tennessee Department of Agriculture)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Packaged collard greens sold at Kroger’s in Tennessee have been recalled after the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Consumer and Industry Services Division (CIS) found Listeria monocytogenes.

A release from the Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) said during a routine surveillance sampling, a CIS food and dairy inspector purchased a food sample from a Kroger in Nashville. Laboratory results revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in a 16-ounce package of Kroger Brand Collard Greens.

According to the TDA, the vegetables came from Baker Farms in Norman, Georgia.

Food package information for Kroger Collard Greens includes, “Lot Code 110093-387 and UPC 11110-18171, with Best By date of 10-16-2023.”

Packages of the product were shipped to Kroger stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, South Carolina and Tennessee.

So far the TDA has not received reports that the collard greens have caused illness. TDA is urging everyone who has bought the collard greens product to not eat them. Customers can call Kroger Customer Connect at 1-800-632-6900 with any questions.

According to TDA, Listeria monocytogenes can grow in a cold environment and lead to high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

“Infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women and may be fatal for individuals with weakened immune systems,” TDA said. “Cooking and pasteurization are two methods to eliminate the bacteria from food.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

