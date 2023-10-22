Increased police presence in Spring Hill after reported shooting

Police said homes were hit with gunfire.
(PxHere | WXIX)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Spring Hill Police Department said there is an increased police presence due to a shooting investigation on Ruben Road.

Two houses were hit with gunfire. There were people inside both houses at the time, but there are no injuries, according to police.

Witnesses told police they saw a black Jeep Wrangler leave the scene shortly after hearing gunfire.

One of the possible suspects is described as a black male with dreads wearing tan shorts and a tank top, according to police.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metro Police Chief John Drake's "estranged son" John C. Drake Jr.
Nashville police chief’s son accused of shooting 2 La Vergne officers
Hank Williams Jr. Bar opens on Broadway
Hank Williams Jr. opens bar in Downtown Nashville named after popular song
Earthquake
Magnitude 3.3 earthquake hits West Tennessee
John C. Drake's prior criminal history
EXPLAINER: A brief criminal history of Nashville police chief’s son
Amerigas removed this propane tank after WSMV4 Investigates got involved.
Amerigas removes customer’s tank after WSMV4 gets involved

Latest News

Danny Serafini former MLB pitcher and former Nashville Sounds player in the back of a cop car...
Former MLB pitcher, Nashville Sounds player arrested for alleged murder in California
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
Metro police investigating deadly shooting at Shelby Park
Collard Greens in Nashville
Kroger-brand collard greens recalled due to listeria detection in Nashville
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
Nashville woman claims self-defense after fatally stabbing boyfriend, police say