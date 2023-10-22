Increased police presence in Spring Hill after reported shooting

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Spring Hill Police Department said there is an increased police presence due to a shooting investigation on Ruben Road.

Two houses were hit with gunfire. There were people inside both houses at the time, but there are no injuries, according to police.

Witnesses told police they saw a black Jeep Wrangler leave the scene shortly after hearing gunfire.

One of the possible suspects is described as a black male with dreads wearing tan shorts and a tank top, according to police.

