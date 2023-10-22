Former MLB pitcher, Nashville Sounds player arrested for alleged murder case in California

Danny Serafini played for the Nashville Sounds in the year 2000.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A former Major League Baseball pitcher and former Nashville Sounds player was arrested for a murder in Lake Tahoe, California, according to NBC.

Danny Serafini, 49, was arrested Friday in connection to the 2021 murder and attempted murder of his in-laws, according to NBC.

Serafini, along with 33-year-old Samantha Scott, was arrested for the murder of 70-year-old Robert Spohr and the attempted murder of 68-year-old Wendy Wood, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), near Sacramento, CA.

Spohr died from a single gunshot wound while at his home in Lake Tahoe in June 2021. Wood was also shot and hospitalized. She recovered but died a year later, according to PCSO.

Surveillance video from Sphor and Woods’ home showed a hooded man wearing a face covering and a backpack walking to the home several hours before the shooting, according to PCSO.

Since then, law enforcement gathered evidence that led to Serafini and Scott’s arrests.

The two are being held without bail in the state of Nevada until they are extradited to Placer County, according to PCSO.

“We do believe that masked individual was, in fact, Daniel Serafini,” said Sgt. David Smith with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. “At this time, I’m unable to comment on Samantha Scott’s involvement in the case due to it being an ongoing investigation.”

According to CNN, Serafini played for the Minnesota Twins and five other teams before retiring in 2007.

In 2000, Serafini played for the minor league baseball team the Nashville Sounds. He started seven games for the team in the 2000 season.

