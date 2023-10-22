First Alert Forecast: Warm week ahead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Temperatures will generally be 10 degrees above average this week.

TONIGHT THROUGH NEXT WEEK:

Tonight will remain mainly clear and pleasant. It’ll turn chilly late this evening & be even colder by morning.

Monday morning will begin with sunshine, a few highs clouds, and temperatures mainly in the 40s. Lows in the 30s will be possible on the Cumberland Plateau where isolated patches of frost may develop.

Count on a few more highs clouds in Nashville on Monday as temperatures soar well above average. (WSMV)

Monday afternoon looks warm and pleasant with a fair bit of high cloud cover moving through the Mid State. Temperatures will peak above Sunday’s levels -- in the upper 70s.

Tuesday looks similar, although a light south breeze will form. The early morning will be milder by about 10 degrees as well, in the 50s.

Wednesday and Thursday look nearly identical to Tuesday, with a little more sunshine and slightly milder mornings.

Friday will bring a few more clouds and the slightest chance for a passing sprinkle or shower. Rain chance, 20%.

NEXT WEEKEND:

The unseasonable warmth will continue through next weekend.

A passing shower isn’t out of the question on Saturday.

