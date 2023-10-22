First Alert Forecast: Big warm up on the way

Temperatures will be well above average all of next week.
Meteorologist Melanie Layden has the latest on this week's forecast.
By Melanie Layden
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Temperature will be unusually warm for the end of October, climbing into the 80s.

Today will be a little cooler than yesterday. Highs will only reach the upper 60s to about 70º this afternoon. We will see plenty of sunshine. Tonight gets cold again with lows falling to the 40s.

The warm-up begins tomorrow to kick off the work week. Highs on Monday will reach the upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Unusually warm temperatures all of next week.
80º temperatures return for Tuesday through Friday. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds all week long. Lows will get a little warmer, too, reaching the upper 50s to low 60s each morning.

Rain will be very hard to come by this week. Our next rain chance comes on Friday and it’s only about 20%.

The warm, mostly dry weather will carry into the weekend.

